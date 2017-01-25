NY Phil's Anthony McGill To Join Two Top Soloists On Fontana Series

Anthony McGill
Credit David Finlayson

Anthony McGill, while driving to an afternoon of teaching at Juilliard followed by a New York Philharmonic performance, talked to Cara Lieurance about the tour which brings him back to Kalamazoo this week. He's performing on the Fontana series with two of the most in-demand classical stars of today, cellist Alisa Weilerstein and pianist Inon Barnatan.  


McGill, Weilerstein, and Barnatan will perform works for clarinet, cello and piano by Beethoven, Brahms and Hallman on the Fontana series at 7:30 pm Friday. More information is available on the Fontana website.

