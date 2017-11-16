Oh My Tea And Crumpets! Battle Creek Symphony Plays English Classics

The Battle Creek Symphony's next concert, Hats Off To Downton Abbey, will feature music from the popular Masterpiece Theatre television program and two famous works by English composers: Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations and Benjamin Britten's Young Persons' Guide To The Orchestra. Music director Anne Harrigan talks to Cara Lieurance to preview the concert, which will be held Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 pm in W.K. Kellogg Auditorium.

An interview with Anne Harrigan

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.