On Saturday at 7:30 pm in W.K. Kellogg Auditorium, the Battle Creek Symphony returns to stage for a season-opening concert called "Arabian Nights." Music director Anne Harrigan will conduct the program's centerpiece, Scheherazade, music from Disney's Aladdin, and the Aladdin Suite by Carl Nielsen. Harrigan previewed the highlights of the program with Cara Lieurance.

An interview with Anne Harrigan

