Organ Virtuoso Cameron Carpenter Brings Unique Instrument To Kalamazoo

In a rare occurrence, one soloist, Cameron Carpenter, will appear on two concert series in Kalamazoo in the space of a week. A Juilliard-trained virtuoso organist, Carpenter carved his own path in classical music by embracing a custom-designed solid-state concert organ which produces sound through a speaker array rather than pipes. Carpenter spoke to Cara Lieurance about the International Touring Organ, which travels by truck and takes at least three hours to set up at a venue.

An interview with Cameron Carpenter

Cameron Carpenter performs a solo Fontana show at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Saturday. Details here. One week later, he will play Poulenc's Organ Concerto and Saint-Saens' Symphony No. 3, 'Organ' with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra in Miller Auditorium. Details here.

