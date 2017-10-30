Organist Kevin Vaughn, Early Music Michigan To Perform Music For All Saints' Day

By

Fra Angelico's The Forerunners of Christ with Saints and Martyrs (about 1423-24) Tempera on wood, 31,9 x 63,5 cm cm National Gallery, London
Credit wikimedia commons

Kevin Vaughn, a recent graduate from the University of Notre Dame, speaks with Cara Lieurance about his upcoming Michigan Festival of Sacred Music organ recital that features an organ mass composed for All Saints' Day by French composer Gaston Litaize. It uses Gregorian chant as source material, and the male ensemble of Early Music Michigan will be on hand to sing the original chants during the performance. Vaughan will also perform a variety of other works on the free program, which begins at 7 pm on Friday, November 3 at the Cathedral of St. Augustine.


Tags: 
Michigan Festival of Sacred Music
Sacred Music At The Cathedral
Kevin Vaughn

