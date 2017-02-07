Organist Prepares 'L.O.V.E.' Concert To Benefit YWCA

Musician Elizabeth Bruce, the organist at First Presbyterian Church of Kalamazoo, speaks to Cara Lieurance about L.O.V.E. (Living Our Vows Everywhere), a concert of organ and piano works which will be held on on Sunday. The family-oriented program centers on wedding favorites, such as Johann Pachelbel’s Canon in D. Both monetary and item donations will be collected for the YWCA at this event.

An interview with Elizabeth Bruce

Bruce earned a degree in music from Indiana University, and is now working on an advanced degree in biochemistry at Western Michigan University.

