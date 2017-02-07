Organist Prepares 'L.O.V.E.' Concert To Benefit YWCA

By 1 minute ago

Elizabeth Bruce
Credit via Facebook

Musician Elizabeth Bruce, the organist at First Presbyterian Church of Kalamazoo, speaks to Cara Lieurance about L.O.V.E. (Living Our Vows Everywhere),  a concert of organ and piano works which will be held on on Sunday. The family-oriented program centers on wedding favorites, such as  Johann Pachelbel’s Canon in D. Both monetary and item donations will be collected for the YWCA at this event.

Bruce earned a degree in music from Indiana University, and is now working on an advanced degree in biochemistry at Western Michigan University. 

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Elizabeth Bruce
first presbyterian church
Kalamazoo YWCA
YWCA of Kalamazoo

Related Content

Hymn composer to lead 'Big Sing,' spiritual retreat

By Jan 28, 2013
John Bell at the Clifton Diocese in the United Kingdom
Clifton Diocese

John Bell is famous as a Scottish composer of modern-day hymns for worship and as a BBC radio commentator. He is also in demand as a leader of spiritual retreats and community music-making. On February 10th at First Presbyterian Church in Kalamazoo, he'll lead a free, public "Big Sing,” co-sponsored by the Michigan Festival of Sacred Music. 

WSW: Campaign Shares Facts About Sexual Assault

By Apr 4, 2016
Earlene McMichael, WMUK

Did you know Michigan has some of the toughest consent laws in the nation? Learn this and other facts about sexual assault when Sherry Brockway, director of training and community impact at the YWCA of Kalamazoo, is our guest today on WMUK's WestSouthwest public-affairs show. April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. (Press icon to hear the show. For a longer version of the interview, see the end of this post.)


Kalamazoo Educator Juanita Goodwin To Be Honored By YWCA

By Mar 29, 2016

Long-time educator Juanita Goodwin is this year’s winner of the Kalamazoo YWCA Lifetime Woman of Achievement Award. 

Putting Pain On Paper: A Local Artist's Catharsis For Loss, Divorce

By Apr 30, 2015
Cheri Williams hangs her work at Studio Grill in Kalamazoo
Rebecca Thiele, WMUK

At the May Kalamazoo Art Hop, artist Cheri Williams is holding a fundraiser for the YWCA shelter at Studio Grill. The shelter acts as a safe house for victims of domestic abuse and their children.


Alford Wins YWCA Woman of Achievement Award

By Apr 7, 2015

"KALAMAZOO, MI -- Carolyn Alford, a longtime elected official and well-known community leader, is the recipient of the 2015 YWCA Lifetime Woman of Achievement award, the organization announced today." (MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette)