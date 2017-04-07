Parisian Quartet To Play French Classics In Fontana Concert

By 39 minutes ago

Quatuor Ebène
Credit Julien Mignot

On a tour that takes the Ébène Quartet from Texas to Québec, violinist Gabriel Le Magadure says they've set a tiring pace, but are buoyed up by diverse, receptive audiences across the United States. For tonight's Fontana concert, the group will play two beloved French quartets by Debussy and Ravel, and some Mozart for good measure. 


The Ébène Quartet will take the stage in Stetson Chapel at Kalamazoo College tonight at 7:30 pm. More details are available on the Fontana website.

