Paw Paw Schools Will Keep Calling Teams "Redskins"

Paw Paw’s public school district has decided to retain a controversial Native American-themed mascot, and might use it even more than it does now.

School board members voted 4 to 3 Wednesday to continue using the “Redskins” name and logo for high school sports teams. It will also allow younger students’ teams to use the name.

Meetings about the issue drew large crowds; hundreds packed a high school auditorium for the final vote.

Those in favor of keeping the mascot say it’s a compliment to Paw Paw’s Native American heritage. Jim Kondor was among those who said the district should keep the name.

“I mean we support the Indian culture. And I don’t understand what the big deal is. I really don’t,” he said.

But Jacqueline Faust told the board that the name couldn’t be less respectful of Native Americans. She said the word “Redskins” reminds her of “the near-genocide of my ancestors.”

“I hear repeatedly from people in this audience that you are using this name to honor and respect us. And we tell you again and again that we are not honored,” she said.

The State Board of Education counsels against Indian-themed mascots, and two local tribal councils consider the word “Redskin” a slur.

The meeting grew raucous at times, with unsolicited comments from the audience followed by reprimands from the board.