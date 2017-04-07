A Perfect Storm Of Singing At Western This Weekend

By 31 seconds ago

The chamber choir Roomful of Teeth performs Sunday
Credit Bonica Ayala

With WMU's Spring Choral Showcase on Saturday, and the Grammy-winning Roomful of Teeth performing Sunday, Kim Adams says it will be an exceptional weekend for lovers of vocal music. The director of choral activities at Western Michigan University previews both concerts with Cara Lieurance.


Adams will direct the University Chorale on Saturday at 8 pm in the Dalton Center Recital Hall, in a concert shared with the WMU Collegiate Singers and Cantus Femina. The Chorale has been preparing for a tour of the Baltic States, including Latvia and Lithuania, which will take place in May.

Roomful of Teeth is a GRAMMY-winning  eight-voice ensemble that challenges itself by continuously commissioning new music for extended singing techniques (throat singing, unpitched sounds, etc). A member of the group, composer Carolyn Shaw, won the Pulitzer Prize for her work, Partita for 8 voices. Roomful of Teeth will perform that work, and others, on Sunday, in a free concert at 7:30 pm in the Dalton Center Recital Hall.  

Tags: 
WMU
Kim Adams
Roomful of Teeth

