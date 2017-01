Pianist Roman Rabinovich is making his Gilmore debut as a soloist on the Rising Stars Series this Sunday. An in-demand performer with orchestras, chamber groups, and as a recitalist, Rabinovich has also made composing and visual art priorities in his life. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, he talks about these elements and the music on his program.

An interview with Roman Rabinovich

More information on the concert is available at the Gilmore Keyboard Festival website.