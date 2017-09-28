Portage City Candidate Forum October 4th

WMUK and Western Michigan University’s Institute for Government and Politics are sponsoring a forum for candidates running for Portage Mayor and City Council.

Please join us on Wednesday October 4th from 7:00 until 8:00 at the Portage District Library to hear from the candidates. A new mayor will be elected to a two year term. Three candidates will win four year terms on the Portage City Council.

The audience may submit questions at the event. Questions can also be suggested through Facebook and Twitter. The forum will be broadcast on WMUK Monday October 9th at 9:00a.m. and again at 7:00p.m.

Future candidate forums will be held on October 11th for the candidates running for Kalamazoo City Commission. And on October 16th for Battle Creek City Commission. Watch this space for more details.