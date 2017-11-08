Portage City Manager Gets High Marks In Performance Review

While Portage voters were electing leaders Tuesday, the city manager was getting a vote of confidence.

Laurence Shaffer was given high marks in all areas, and an overall rating between “exceeds expectations” and “far exceeds expectations,” according to a news release from the city.

That performance review has resulted in the city council approving an 11% pay increase for Shaffer to $150,000 a year. Shaffer’s new salary is effective November 19th. The city council also awarded Shaffer a $5,000 bonus.