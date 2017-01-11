Power Outages Reported Wednesday Morning In Southwest Michigan

High winds have left thousands of homes without power in Southwest Michigan.

Consumers Energy is reporting several thousand customers without power due to the wind. Allegan and Barry Counties have been hit especially hard, but there are customers without power throughout Southwest Michigan. Indiana and Michigan Power says it has more than 2,500 Michigan customers without service. Many of those are in Van Buren, Cass and Berrien Counties. Midwest Energy Cooperative says it has 400 customers without power.