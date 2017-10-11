Prism Quartet, University Symphonic Band Play Together Sunday

The Prism Quartet
Credit Jacqueline Hanna

The Western Michigan University Symphonic Band will start its season with a free concert on Sunday at 3 pm in Miller Auditorium, featuring the intriguing tone poem Anahita, by Roshanne Etezady, William Schumann's classic George Washington Bridge, and William Bolcom's joyful Concerto Grosso for saxophone quartet, which will feature the Prism Quartet as special guests. Director of bands Scott Boerma previews the concert with Cara Lieurance.


