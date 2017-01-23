Protest In Washington D.C. Strikes A Chord With WMU Professor

Western Michigan University Communication Professor Jennifer Machiorlatti says SAturday's Women's March in Washington D.C. was “One of the most amazing experiences of my life.”

Interview with Jennifer Machiorlatti - edited slightly due to phone line problems

Machiorlatti says as soon as she heard about the protests, it "struck a chord" with her, and she wanted to be part of it. So Machiorlatti says she met with friends in Washington D.C. She describes the crowd as diverse with men and women, of different races and abilities and addressing a wide array of issues.

After the protest, Machiorlatti says she and others plan to continue working on issues such as reproductive rights, gender-based violence and immigrant rights. Machiorlatti says she plans to stay in touch with fellow protestors and meet with community leaders and share experience.