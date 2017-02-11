Rally To Defund Planned Parenthood Dwarfed By Pro-Choice Protesters

A rally against Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo was met with about 800 pro-choice protestors. Saturday’s demonstration was part of a national movement to cut federal funding to the organization that offers abortions and women’s health services.

Lifegate Community Church in Hastings put on the rally of about 90 members. Lifegate’s pastor Scott Price says he’s confident that President Donald Trump will defund Planned Parenthood.

“We actually believe this may be a time where children in the womb now have a voice again. And that’s why we’re here to be a voice on their behalf,” says Price.

But several hundred more - organized by ProKzoo - came out in support of Planned Parenthood. Protesters say the organization provides vital health services to women.

“What they’re defunding is the ability of Planned Parenthood to provide services. They make it all about abortion and it’s not. It’s about a woman’s right to choose what she wants to do with her own body,” says protester Linda Read.

Another rally against abortion providers, the 40 Days for Life campaign, will take place in March.