Rally Tuesday in Bronson Park Scheduled In "Defense Of DACA"

A rally is scheduled for Tuesday in Kalamazoo in defense of the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The rally comes as the Trump administration is expected to announce that it’s ending DACA six months from now.

The program allows people who come to the United States as children to remain in the country. In a news release, ProKzoo co-founder Nelly Fuentes says ending DACA would be the height of cruelty. She calls it "an attempt to score political points by separating families and disrupting schools and workplaces across the country."

The rally is scheduled for 5:00 Tuesday afternoon in Bronson Park.