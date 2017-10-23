Rape Kits Tracking Funding Concurring Votes Away From Passage

(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan is on its way to tracking sexual assault kits. The legislation is in response to major backlogs of sexual assault kit processing.

Almost ten years ago, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office discovered thousands of untested rape kits. This set off a chain of events that has led to batches of kits being tested and dozens of rapists convicted of their crimes.

Advocates say tracking the software will prevent future backlogs and prevent kits from being lost. Senator Margaret O’Brien of Portage voted in favor of the legislation.

“This particular allocation is so important in making sure that we can protect our communities, and protecting those who are most vulnerable.”

The measure would set aside $4-million for the tracking software and training.