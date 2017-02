In an interview with Cara Lieurance, music director Raymond Harvey discusses the only work on Friday night's program: the Symphony No. 6 'Tragic' by Gustav Mahler. The orchestra will expand from 85 to over 100 players, particularly the wind and brass sections. Harvey takes a tour of the symphony, movement by movement, and explains some of the artistic decisions a performance of the piece requires.

An interview with Raymond Harvey.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.