Reading Together 2017: What You Need to Know

By 30 minutes ago

Credit Kalamazoo Public Library

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, is well-known for his feats on the court. But did you know that, as a high-school reporter, he covered the late Martin Luther King Jr. at a press conference? And he's been writing ever since. Abdul-Jabbar shares this story and more in his new book, "Writings on the Wall: Searching for A New Equality Beyond Black and White," which is the Kalamazoo Public Library's Reading Together selection this year.

Reading Together Book 2017
Credit Kalamazoo Public Library

Abdul-Jabbar will deliver a free talk about his book at 7 p.m. March 14 at Miller Auditorium on the Western Michigan University campus. On today's Arts & More show, WMUK's Earlene McMichael unpacks that book and interesting details about Abdul-Jabbar's writing life in an interview with Kalamazoo Public Library Director Ann Rohrbaugh and Reading Together Coordinator Karen Trout. One such detail is that Abdul-Jabbar has written 12 books, both non-fiction and fiction and many about historical topics.

While some community read programs in other cities have ended, Reading Together will be marking its 15th milestone anniversary in March. Rohrbaugh and Trout tell McMichael that one of the keys to its success is choosing good books that also have the potential for lively public discussions, often with themes dealing with social issues, such as autism, farming, immigration, Vietnam veterans and public art. On this, its milestone year, the Reading Together program is addressing race relations through Abdul-Jabbar's book that explores it in nine subject areas, ranging from religion and gender to senior citizens. 

Hear about the overall history of the Reading Together program by clicking on the icon below for a longer interview with Rohrbaugh and Trout. It aired Thursday on WMUK's WestSouthwest public-affairs show.

(To find a "Writings on the Wall" book discussion, click here.)

Tags: 
race
race relations
reading together
Arts & More

Related Content

Reading Together: Getting Us Through Winter for 15 Years

By Feb 23, 2017
Earlene McMichael | WMUK

At a time when some community read programs have shut down, Kalamazoo Public Library Director Ann Rohrbaugh says her institution's Reading Together will be reaching its 15th milestone anniversary in March. She says picking books with potential for lively discussions, often around social issues, is its winning formula. This year's selection is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's "Writings on the Wall: Searching for a New Equality Beyond Black and White," a book of essays about race relations. He'll speak in Kalamazoo on March 14.