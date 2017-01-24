Recent WMU Grads Doing Well

Students who graduated from Western Michigan University in 2015 and 2016 are doing well. That's according to a new report on what the university calls "active engagement" by its graduates.

Ewa Urban at Western's Career and Student Employment Services says most graduates are working.

"Full-time employment is at 71-percent, which is seven percent higher than last year. And only seven percent of our graduates, when we followed up with them, were seeking full-time employment."

And Urban says WMU grads who are working full-time seem to enjoy what they're doing.

"Eighty-five percent tell us that their full-time job is related to their degree, and 88-percent tell us that they are satisfied with their employment."

Urban says 92-percent of recent WMU graduates are "actively engaged." She says that includes volunteer work, military service, and graduate school as well as full-time employment.