Recycling Initiative Plan For Fall Starting To Take Shape

By Cheyna Roth 1 hour ago

File photo
Credit Rebecca Thiele, WMUK

(MPRN-Lansing)  Governor Rick Snyder plans to roll out a recycling initiative later this fall. And legislation aimed at changing how Michigan recycles is already in the works. 

One goal of the initiative is to raise the state’s low recycling performance. The initiative would like to divert solid waste that’s being sent to landfills, to recycling centers said Executive Director of the Michigan Recycling Coalition, Kerrin O’Brien.

“This is an effort to really level the playing field. To make recycling and composting services more readily available to support the growth of an industry,” she said.

One issue with recycling is plastic bags. Plastic grocery bags can’t go into curbside recycling bins. Most recycling centers don’t have the machinery to recycle plastic shopping bags. O’Brien said the recycling programs need to do a better job of letting people know where they can drop off bags to be recycled.

“People really want to do the right thing and they’re aiming to do the right thing,” she said. “It’s just that we don’t always have the resources we need to help them do the right thing. So education and outreach is pretty critical to making it all work.”

O’Brien said potential legislation would require counties to keep track of what happens to different types of waste. Counties would also have to explain how they will achieve a 30-percent recycling goal.

“So we’re really talking about a whole system of managing materials differently,” O’Brien said.

Tags: 
recycling
Environment
State Government

Related Content

Kalamazoo Residents Won't Sort Recycling Starting This Fall

By Aug 20, 2017
An Elkhart, Indiana Material Recovery Facility
Recycle Works

The city is moving to single-stream recycling starting October 1st. Residents will now throw all of their recycling into one large cart that will be picked up every other week. The City of Kalamazoo will host an open house at the Community Room in City Hall to discuss the new program on Wednesday, August 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

WSW: Prioritizing And Paying For Great Lakes Projects

By Aug 21, 2017
Asian Carp - file photo
U.S. Geological Survey

There’s a long wish list of Great Lakes projects and advocates want federal money to help pick up the tab. Gary Wilson who reports for greatlakesnow.org says that will mean political battles over who pays and how much.


Why The Microbead Ban Won't Stop Tiny Plastic Pollution

By Nov 28, 2016
An assortment of microplastics
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

One year after the United States banned microbeads - the small plastic particles you might see in a face scrub - scientists are now turning their attention to microfibers - hairlike plastics in our clothing.

Both types of plastic have been cluttering up oceans, rivers, and lakes. But clothing and personal care products aren’t the biggest sources of microplastics. Scientists are having a hard time finding out what these microplastics are and where they come from. 