Report Finds Professional Fundraisers Tend To Keep More Than They Donate

By Cheyna Roth 16 seconds ago

Credit MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) The charities you donate to may not be getting all of the money you send to them. 

A new report shows that many professional fundraisers – organizations used by charities to solicit on their behalf – keep a large portion of the donations you give.

The Michigan Attorney General’s fifth annual Professional Fundraising Charitable Solicitation Report shows that an average of 39 percent of total donations to fundraisers actually reached their designated charity. The other 61 percent went to the professional fundraisers.

The Better Business Bureau says fundraisers should not keep more than 35 percent of the donations they receive. Megan Hawthorne is a spokesperson for Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office. She said the best way to make sure your donation is going to your charity, is to donate directly.

“Not to say that those fundraisers shouldn’t be able to make their money, but they should be honest with how much is going to the charity,” Hawthorne said.

Charities use professional fundraisers for things like telemarketing and sending mail solicitation. It can help a charity increase its donations, but Hawthorne said,

“I know a lot of people…they want to see that money go to the charity, not to the fundraiser.”

The Attorney General’s office recommends doing research before giving money to a fundraiser and not letting yourself feel pressured to give right away.

“Make sure you ask questions when they call,” Hawthorne said. “Ask how much of the donation actually goes to the charity. If they’re vague or kind of try to avoid answering your question, you know you don’t have to give money at that time.”

The best way to make sure your charity of choice is getting 100 percent of your donation? Donate directly, Hawthorne said.

Tags: 
philanthorpy
charity
Bill Schuette

Related Content

WSW: The Help Now Fund

By Feb 25, 2016
WMUK

As people in Southwest Michigan learned details on Sunday of a Saturday night shooting spree in Kalamazoo, philanthropic organizations were searching for a way to help.


Songs Against Slavery benefit concert raises awareness about human trafficking

By Aug 13, 2012
Grace Theisen (left) and Hannah Doan (right) in the WMUK studio.
Rebecca Thiele, WMUK

This Thursday night, singer/songwriters Grace Theisen and Hannah Doan will use their music to help victims of human trafficking through Songs Against Slavery. The event’s goal is to raise awareness about human trafficking in the U.S. and fundraise for The Daughter Project, a safe house for victims.

MSU Doctor Faces 22 More Felony Charges

By Feb 23, 2017
MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) A former sports doctor for Michigan State University and the US Olympics gymnastics team faces 22 more felony sexual assault charges. 