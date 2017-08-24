Report: Michigan Still Not Above Pre-Great Recession Levels For Higher Education Spending

By Cheyna Roth 12 minutes ago

File photo
Credit WMUK

(MPRN-Lansing) Many states across the country cut funding for public higher education during the Great Recession. A new report shows the money hasn’t been replaced in most states – including in Michigan. 

A new Center on Budget and Policy Priorities report looks at how states have slashed funding for public universities over the last decade. Michigan ranks in the middle. However, experts say that doesn’t paint the whole picture.

Peter Ruark is the Senior Policy Analyst for the Michigan League for Public Policy. He said because Michigan went through its own “mini-recession” before 2008, the state has been cutting higher education funding a lot longer than other states.

“We have the dubious distinction of kind of leading the way in cutting state funding for public universities and having students and their families make up the costs through higher tuition and fees,” he said.

The fiscal year 2018 state budget will spend two-percent more on public universities. However, several universities are still below their 2010 to 2011 state funding levels. Daniel Hurley is the CEO of Michigan Association of State Universities. He said state financing has improved over the last couple years, but not enough.

“These are the good times in terms of revenue, forecast growth and low unemployment,” he said. “What happens when there is a return to another recession?”

Tags: 
higher education
Michigan budget
Michigan League for Public Policy
Education

Related Content

WSW: A New Administration's Budget Proposal, Travel Restrictions And Michigan Universities

By Mar 29, 2017
WMUK

The CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities says he expects Congress to reject at least some of the cuts outlined in President Trump’s budget proposal. But Dan Hurley says those cuts could have a big impact on college access and affordability.


WSW: Michigan's Troubling Budget Future

By Aug 14, 2017
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

Citizens Research Council of Michigan President Eric Lupher says a 20% reduction in a budget of $10-billion can sound kind of abstract. But he says it helps to think about what that money is spent on in Michigan.


WSW: Child Poverty, "It's Not Getting Much Better"

By Apr 20, 2017
Children at a Day Care Center - file photo
Grant Barrett/Wikimedia Commons

While the economy might be improving for some, The Kids Count Project Director at the Michigan League for Public Policy, Alicia Guevara Warren, says many people especially children are being left behind.