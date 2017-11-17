Report Says State Government Short On Savings

By 48 minutes ago

Romney Office Building in Lansing
Credit Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing)  A downturn in the economy would quickly drain the state’s “rainy day” savings. That’s the determination of an independent analysis. 

Michigan’s “rainy day” fund can help the state weather a recession without deep cuts or tax hikes. But that requires lawmakers to deposit generously when times are good.

Craig Theil is with the non-partisan Citizens Research Council. He says lawmakers tend to focus on boosting funding for services or cutting taxes when there’s a revenue windfall.

“During an improving economy, there’s this third option, which is putting money away for the rainy day.”

There is currently about 700 million dollars in the fund, which zeroed out during the last recession.

Tags: 
Michigan budget
Citizens Research Council
Economy
State Government

Related Content

WSW: Michigan's Troubling Budget Future

By Aug 14, 2017
State Capitol Rotunda - file photo
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

Citizens Research Council of Michigan President Eric Lupher says a 20% reduction in a budget of $10-billion can sound kind of abstract. But he says it helps to think about what that money is spent on in Michigan.


WSW: Is It Time For A New Local Government Structure?

By Apr 16, 2017
Kalamazoo County Administration Building - file photo
WMUK

Citizens Research Council of Michigan President Eric Lupher says there’s little appetite for eliminating local units of government in Michigan. But he says there is still a chance for reforming government services.


WSW: A Century Of "Making Democracy Work"

By Apr 13, 2016
Courtesy of Citizens Research Council

    

“The right to criticize government is also an obligation to know what you are taking about.” The quote is attributed to Lent Upson, the first executive director of what is now the Citizens Research Council. 


Michigan Public Services Relying More On Outsourced Services

By Cheyna Roth Aug 25, 2017
WMUK

(MPRN-Lansing) A free market think-tank says the use of private contractors in public schools has grown over the last decade-and-a-half. 