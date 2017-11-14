Rose Ensemble, Piffaro Will Commemorate The Reformation In Music

Jordan Sramek, artistic director of the acclaimed vocal group The Rose Ensemble, talks to Cara Lieurance about the new music that was composed in the wake of Martin Luther's founding of Protestantism in Wittenburg in 1517. The Rose Ensemble partnered with the Renaissance band Piffaro to create a program that spans the 100 years following the Reformation, called Welcome the People: The Musical Legacy of the Reformation. Highlights include Luther's own hymn "A Mighty Fortress Is Our God" and a Te Deum by Michael Pratorious, which Sramek calls a "barn burner." The concert, co-presented by the Michigan Festival of Sacred Music and the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Society, takes place at 7 pm in Chenery Auditorium on Wednesday, November 15.

An interview with Jordan Sramek.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.