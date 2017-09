The Sacred Music at the Cathedral Series, held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kalamazoo, will begin its new season tonight at 7 pm with a solo recital by organist Christopher Dekker. A PhD student in organ performance at Notre Dame University, Dekker's program will include works of Bach, Barber, and Franck. He and series director Tom Fielding talk with Cara Lieurance about tonight's program.

An interview with Tom Fielding and Chris Dekker

