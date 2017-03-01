Saugatuck Township Tables Developer's Request

A tentative plan for groups of housing and commercial buildings on about 300 acres south of Saugatuck Dunes State Park.
Planners in Saugatuck want more details on a proposed development south of Saugatuck Dunes State Park before they consider it further. Developer Cottage Home wants to build houses on a central piece of land that fronts the Kalamazoo River and Lake Michigan.

On Tuesday the township planning commission heard plans for a boat basin off the river and for a commercial area near the Blue Star Highway. Cottage Home President Brian Bosgraaf says he’s committed to preserving the site’s dunes and other natural features. He says prospective buyers will have to respect limits on the homes’ footprints.

“And if they don’t like the guidelines, they shouldn’t be interested in buying, you know – they can pick somewhere else,” he said.

Bosgraaf hoped the board would begin the approval process for the boat basin and commercial area Tuesday. But commissioners said first they need more information on how the land will be used. Some members also want time to consider the long-term impact on local planning.

They could take a step toward approval March 28.

A number of residents say they still have concerns about plans to develop the land. On Tuesday many told the planners that they found the current outline for land use too vague.

Saugatuck Township resident Larry Dickie encouraged the board to consider the plan with a measure of skepticism.

“It sounds pretty nice. But also, they want to move ahead, they want to make money and they don’t want to wait,” he said.

Several people said Cottage Home has been much more open to dialogue about their concerns than a previous would-be developer.

