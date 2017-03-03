Schools Get Time To Avoid Closure

(MPRN) -- The state is giving 38 of Michigan’s worst-performing schools 60 days to come up with a turnaround plan. They include the Washington Writers Academy and the Woodward School for Technology and Research in Kalamazoo.

The plans would have to include ways for partners to support the school. The partnerships could include the state or outside groups.

The plans would have to be approved by the state Department of Education and the School Reform Office. State Superintendent Brian Whiston sent a letter to the schools about the plan earlier this week.

Schools that reach a deal with the state would avoid being closed, at least for now. Governor Rick Snyder ordered the department and the School Reform Office to come up with an alternative to closing at least some of the schools. He said none should be closed any sooner than the end of May. That was after widespread opposition from families that send children to the schools, and from state lawmakers.

