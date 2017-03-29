Senator Shows Up For Work After Raid On Office And Home

(MPRN-Lansing) State Senator Bert Johnson (D-Highland Park) showed up for work a day after his metro Detroit home and his office in Lansing were raided by the Michigan State Police and the FBI.

Johnson says he still does not know why he’s being investigated by state and federal authorities.

“At this stage, it’s really just an investigation on my part as much as it may be on theirs as well,”

he told reporters during a brief exchange during a lull in the Senate session.

Johnson says he says he does not think he’s broken the law.

“That’s one of the things we’re talking over,” he says. “We’ve got to figure out what it is they’re even looking for, right? But, you know, I’m an open book. I have no problem with working with anyone. I’ve worked very hard to build a reputation I think of trust. That’s why I’m here today.”

Johnson has a history of financial troubles and unpaid bills. He also has a felony conviction from a robbery committed almost 25 a years ago. He was open about his record when he first ran for the Legislature in 2009, and presented himself as a turnaround story.

A State Police spokesperson has confirmed an investigation is underway, but has not said why. The Detroit News reports that Johnson’s former campaign treasurer and chief of staff has been served with a subpoena.