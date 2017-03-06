Sexual Assault Bills Aimed At Helping Victims

By Cheyna Roth 20 minutes ago

State Capitol - file photo
Credit Kevin Lavery, WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan needs to do more to help victims of sexual assault. State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they have crafted legislation that will do just that. 

It would increase reimbursement rates to medical providers who help victims. Another bill would broaden who can receive reimbursement for sexual assault victim care. Republican Senator Tonya Schuitmaker says the bills would make more services available to victims.

“This will certainly allow the state of Michigan to better serve our rape victims, who are victims of sexual assault.”

The legislation received unanimous support when it was voted out of the Senate. It is now waiting for a House committee hearing date.

