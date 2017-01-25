'Side Show,' An Insiders' Favorite, Opens At Civic

Side Show, a 1997 musical by Bill Russell and Henry Krieger, has been on director Jay Berkow's dream list of shows he's like to to direct. Based on the true story of conjoined twins Violet and Daisy Hilton, who became performers on the vaudeville circuit, Side Show is a musical about acceptance, love, and embracing one's uniqueness.

An interview with director Jay Berkow, actors Allie Ruppert and Alec Olweean, and Civic publicity director Janet Gover.

In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Jay Berkow talks about bringing the show to life with a cast of Kalamazoo Civic Theatre players. Cast members Allie Ruppert (Violet) and Alec Olweean (Buddy) add their thoughts about their characters and how they interact. Side Show opens Friday in the Kalamazoo Civic's Parrish Theatre. More information is available at the Kalamazoo Civic website.

