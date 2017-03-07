Sir Andras Schiff, On 5-City Tour, Includes Kalamazoo

Dan Gustin, the executive director of the Gilmore Keyboard Festival, first heard pianist András Schiff perform in the early 1970s at Tanglewood, the renowned summer music festival held in the Berkshires in Massachussetts. Schiff played Book II of J.S. Bach's Well-Tempered Clavier, and Gustin knew he was hearing one of the most important pianists of his generation. Now, in 2017, Sir András Schiff, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2014, will perform for The Gilmore's Piano Masters Series, in a concert on Saturday, March 11 at 8 pm in Chenery Auditorium. Gustin and Cara Lieurance discuss the life and significance of Schiff's work in this preview of Saturday's concert.

An interview with Dan Gustin previewing an upcoming concert by Sir Andras Schiff.

