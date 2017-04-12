SNEAK PEEK: Live @Chenery With Trayvon Martin's Mother Sybrina Fulton

  • Sybrina Fulton talks onstage with WMUK's Earlene McMichael at Chenery Auditorium in Kalamazoo on March 29.
    Earlene McMichael | WMUK
  • Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin's mother, relaxes in her dressing room before taking the Chenery Auditorium stage in Kalamazoo on March 29.
    Earlene McMichael | WMUK
  • Trayvon Martin's mother Sybrina Fulton confers with WMUK's Earlene McMichael shortly before their onstage interview at Kalamazoo's Chenery Auditorium on March 29.
    Earlene McMichael | WMUK

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, spoke at Chenery Auditorium in Kalamazoo on March 29. It was the culminating event in a racial equity and social justice lecture series sponsored by Western Michigan University’s Lee Honors College, and WMUK was there to record her onstage interview with our own Local Morning Edition Host Earlene McMichael. Here's a sneak peek at their live conversation that airs on Thursday's WestSouthwest. (Click on the icon to listen now.)


Sybrina Fulton and WMUK's Earlene McMichael confer before their onstage interview at Chenery Auditorium.
Credit Earlene McMichael | WMUK

In her interview with McMichael before an audience of about 700 people, Fulton talked about the forces driving her to full-time anti-violence activism, the importance of civic engagement from volunteerism and voting to jury service, her faith in youth to solve America's pressing social problems, forgiveness, her on-going grieving process, and her future plans, which could include an inspirational book.

Her appearance coincides with the five-year anniversary of the shooting death of the unarmed Trayvon by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman that focused the nation’s attention on senseless deaths of African-Americans, especially of men.

Fulton, a self-described "average mom" and "ordinary person" who now runs a foundation devoted to social-justice issues, and Trayvon’s father, Tracy Martin, recently released a book  titled “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.”

McMichael's interview followed Fulton's 20-minute keynote address. After the interview, McMichael moderated a Q&A session between the audience and Fulton.

