Snyder, Ontario Leader Say Region Should Be An Example For Washington

(MPRN-Detroit) Governor Rick Snyder met Monday with the premier of Ontario to talk about regional cooperation. They say the Michigan-Ontario relationship should serve as an example as federal lawmakers consider big changes to trade and travel rules.

Governor Snyder and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne talked about regional economic development – especially in the realm of so-called “smart cars” – and protecting the Great Lakes.

Snyder says cordial cross-border relations and cooperation on a variety of issues have worked well for Michigan and Ontario -- and Washington policymakers should take notice.

“Let’s just show people that we get along great. We work well together great, and we win when we do this.”

Both leaders say they’re keeping a close eye on how Congress and the Trump administration proceed with overhauling trade deals and immigration. President Trump is scheduled to visit Michigan Wednesday.