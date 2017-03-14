Snyder, Ontario Leader Say Region Should Be An Example For Washington

File photo of the Ambassador Bridge between Michigan and Ontario
Credit iStock/Diane Labombarbe

(MPRN-Detroit) Governor Rick Snyder met Monday with the premier of Ontario to talk about regional cooperation. They say the Michigan-Ontario relationship should serve as an example as federal lawmakers consider big changes to trade and travel rules. 

Governor Snyder and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne talked about regional economic development – especially in the realm of so-called “smart cars” – and protecting the Great Lakes.

Snyder says cordial cross-border relations and cooperation on a variety of issues have worked well for Michigan and Ontario -- and Washington policymakers should take notice.

“Let’s just show people that we get along great. We work well together great, and we win when we do this.”

Both leaders say they’re keeping a close eye on how Congress and the Trump administration proceed with overhauling trade deals and immigration. President Trump is scheduled to visit Michigan Wednesday.

Related Content

Michigan, Ontario Negotiating Waterways Strategy

By Jun 16, 2016
WMUK

(MPRN-Detroit) Michigan and the Canadian province of Ontario are negotiating a strategy for improving and managing waterways. Governor Rick Snyder and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne met in Detroit to announce the beginnings of the joint plan. 

WSW: What Great Lakes Cuts Mean For Policy And Politics

By 21 hours ago
File photo of the South Haven lighthouse
WMUK

Gary Wilson says if the Trump administration’s proposed cuts stand it would be devastating for Great Lakes restoration. The contributor to Detroit Public Television’s Great Lakes Bureau says it would be like a panic stop with your car. “You’re going forward and then suddenly put a halt to everything.”


Great Lakes Ice Cover Low This Winter

By Great Lakes Today Feb 15, 2017
NOAA, Great Lakes Today

Last week, only 15 percent of the Great Lakes was covered in ice. That’s the highest level of ice cover recorded so far this winter – but it’s far less than the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 64-percent prediction. 