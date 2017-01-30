Snyder Pushes Back Against Tax Cut Fever

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder will present a budget next week for the coming fiscal year. Some Republican leaders in the Legislature are pushing for tax cuts.

That includes an income tax rollback and some lawmakers are taking aim at the tax on pensions. Governor Snyder is pushing back. The pension tax was one of his first budget reforms after he took office in 2011. Snyder says that was only fair to people who were paying taxes on 401-Ks and other retirement plans.

“So I think it’s really important that people recognize what went out and what came in and what put in has actually helping a broader base of Michiganders that really need that benefit.”

GOP leaders say the new legislative session should include a rollbacks in the state's income tax. Snyder says if lawmakers want to cut taxes, they should also identify where they would cut spending on services.

“The big question to ask is what are you going to otherwise cut or where are you going to get the revenue to replace that, so I’m open-minded, but people need to answer the second part of the question, also.”

Governor Snyder will present a budget plan next week for the coming fiscal year.