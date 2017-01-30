Snyder Pushes Back Against Tax Cut Fever

By 7 minutes ago

State Capitol - file photo
Credit Kevin Lavery, WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder will present a budget next week for the coming fiscal year. Some Republican leaders in the Legislature are pushing for tax cuts. 

That includes an income tax rollback and some lawmakers are taking aim at the tax on pensions. Governor Snyder is pushing back. The pension tax was one of his first budget reforms after he took office in 2011. Snyder says that was only fair to people who were paying taxes on 401-Ks and other retirement plans.

“So I think it’s really important that people recognize what went out and what came in and what put in has actually helping a broader base of Michiganders that really need that benefit.”

GOP leaders say the new legislative session should include a rollbacks in the state's income tax. Snyder says if lawmakers want to cut taxes, they should also identify where they would cut spending on services.

“The big question to ask is what are you going to otherwise cut or where are you going to get the revenue to replace that, so I’m open-minded, but people need to answer the second part of the question, also.”

Governor Snyder will present a budget plan next week for the coming fiscal year.

Tags: 
taxes
Rick Snyder
Michigan budget
State Government

Related Content

Michigan Lawmakers Changing Direction On Tax Breaks During Lame Duck

By Cheyna Roth Nov 29, 2016
Melissa Benmark / WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers could be making changes to Governor Rick Snyder’s mission to scale back the use of tax incentives to attract jobs and investment. Two packages of bills offering incentives to businesses passed in the Senate Tuesday. 

WSW: Why West Michigan Businesses Want to Move Overseas

By Robbie Feinberg Nov 20, 2015
Perrigo/Wikimedia Commons

Lately, more and more West Michigan companies are looking at leaving West Michigan. Not physically – their buildings and factories are still here. But through a legal loophole called a “tax inversion,” businesses can merge with or purchase an overseas company and move their headquarters to a place like Ireland or the Netherlands, where business taxes are far lower than the United States. In just the past few years, Perrigo, Stryker and Pfizer have all talked about (or actually pursued) a tax inversion. Western Michigan University international finance professor Christopher Korth says these moves aren't good for the country, but unless we change our tax code, tax inversions won't stop.


Budget Experts And Economists Crunch Numbers At The State Capitol

By Cheyna Roth Jan 13, 2017
Melissa Benmark / WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan’s state revenues are seeing a slight upswing, at least for the next couple budget years. That’s according to experts during the Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference Thursday. 