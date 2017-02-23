Snyder Puts The Brakes On Closing Struggling Schools

By 33 seconds ago

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says the state will wait until May at the earliest to decide whether to close any of the state’s lowest-performing schools. 

Decisions on which schools would be closed were expected in the next couple of weeks. But, in a statement released by his office, Snyder said more work and more time is needed.

The governor says the state Department of Education and the School Reform Office will work together to develop a strategy

“The entire team at the School Reform Office has worked diligently to analyze data, visit schools and review potential options, but we need to do more before any final decisions can be made,” Snyder said.

“Any action we take will have long-lasting consequences and we need to take the time to get this right. That’s why I want our SRO team to work closely with State Superintendent Brian Whiston and the Michigan Department of Education to reach out and coordinate all the latest information with local superintendents and districts."

Governor Snyder acknowledged the prospect of closing schools is difficult on families that need to make plans on where to send their kids. There are 38 schools on the state’s worst-performing list – most in the city of Detroit.

The Kalamazoo and Saginaw school districts have also filed a lawsuit challenging the school closure law. The governor says even if no schools are closed in the end, there has to be some type of state intervention to ensure kids are getting an education.

Tags: 
Michigan school reform
Kalamazoo Public Schools
Education
State Government

Related Content

Kalamazoo Schools Files Lawsuit Against School Reform Office

By Feb 22, 2017
WMUK

The Kalamazoo and Saginaw School District have formally filed a lawsuit against the State School Reform Office. 

School Reform Office Explains School Closure System To Education Committee

By Cheyna Roth Feb 9, 2017
Melissa Benmark / WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) As the state School Reform Office moves closer to potentially closing multiple schools across Michigan, a bill ending the law is being hotly debated in the Legislature. 

KPS Sues Over Possible Closure of Schools

By Feb 16, 2017
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Kalamazoo Public Schools will take the state to court to prevent the potential closure of two elementary schools. The district announced Thursday that it plans to file a lawsuit against the School Reform Office next week in the Michigan Court of Claims.

KPS Superintendent Michael Rice says that Saginaw’s public schools have joined the lawsuit, which also includes several KPS parents.