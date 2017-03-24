Snyder Says Efforts To Stop Opioid Abuse Aren't Working As Hoped

By 1 minute ago

Credit MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says more needs to be done to curb the abuse of opioids and heroin in Michigan. 

Governor Snyder says efforts to date have not succeeded in substantially containing the epidemic of opioid abuse.

“Far too many lives have been either lost, damaged, injured in some fashion because of these drugs, and we need to do more in our state.”

The governor says two thousand people a year in Michigan die from opioid or heroin overdoses. A new computerized prescription system will launch in April to keep track of opioid use.

Bills going before the Legislature would put new limits on opioid prescriptions, require opioid and addiction education in classrooms, and make it easier for pharmacists to refuse to fill a prescription.

Tags: 
opioid
heroin
addiction
Health
State Government

Related Content

Overhaul In The Works For Michigan's Opioid Tracking System

By Cheyna Roth Aug 18, 2016
MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) Opioid tracking in Michigan is getting an overhaul in the future. A state task force has been working on using millions of dollars to put a dent in Michigan’s opioid drug problem. 

Good Samaritan Bills On Way To Governor Snyder's Desk

By Cheyna Roth Sep 20, 2016
Melissa Benmark / WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) If you want to call 911 to report an overdose, you could soon be able to do that without fear of prosecution for drug possession. 

WestSouthwest: Comedian Mark Lundholm

By Nov 19, 2013
Dan Dion, marklundholm.com

    

Mark Lundholm says he struggled with addiction for a long time, and in some ways he still does. But Lundholm has been sober for 25 years. 