Snyder Says Flint Prosecutions Are Affecting State Employee Morale

Governor Rick Snyder - file photo
Credit Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Mackinac Island) Governor Rick Snyder says the ongoing Flint criminal cases are dragging on too long, and it’s affecting the ability of the state to recruit and retain public servants. 

The governor’s remarks at a Republican conference on Mackinac Island seemed to be a poke at state Attorney General Bill Shuette, who filed the criminal charges against 15 current and former state employees. They include former Flint emergency managers and the director of the state health department.

The governor says some of those cases have dragged on for two years. He says the threat of criminal charges for a wrong decision has made it harder to recruit and retain state employees.

“Because they don’t want to have that hanging over their head.”

Schuette, who is also a candidate to replace Snyder as governor, says his focus is on justice for Flint families.

