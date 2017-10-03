Snyder Says He Plans To Meet With Black Lawmakers

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says he plans to meet with black state lawmakers to hear their concerns following a controversial Facebook post by the leader of the Michigan State Police.

The Michigan Legislative Black Caucus asked for the meeting after State Police Colonel Kriste Etue posted and then took down a meme that called some NFL players “degenerates” for taking a knee during the national anthem. Etue also apologized.

The governor says he won’t fire Etue, but does intend to meet with black legislators to hear their concerns.

“Those are good things to have happen and we should go through that process.”

A spokesperson for Black Caucus says the group has yet to hear from the governor or the state police. The caucus has called for Etue to be removed. Etue also faces an internal inquiry for possibly violating the department’s social media policy.

Flags Lowered

Governor Snyder has ordered flags to be lowered to remember the victims of the Las Vegas shootings. The governor says the tragedy also calls attention to the challenges of ensuring the safety of people at large venues.

“You’ve got football season going on, and you’ve got stadiums. You’ve got other places, and so that’s why we always try to be vigilant, and I appreciate, particularly, our law enforcement people working hard to try to anticipate how to keep us safe during these kinds of events.”

The governor’s order calls for state and national flags to fly at half-staff until sundown on Friday. The order applies to schools and state offices.