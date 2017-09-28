Snyder Says He Will Not Fire State Police Chief Over Facebook Post

By 2 hours ago

File photo
Credit Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says there is no reason to fire State Police Colonel Kriste Etue over a controversial Facebook post. Etue has apologized for sharing a meme on her page that called NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem unpatriotic and “degenerates.” 

Snyder says the post was “inappropriate,” but he considers the matter settled. 

“She came out and apologized, and she’s done great service for the state,” he said. “The way I view it is people make mistakes, she recognizes that, and let’s keep moving forward.”

However, the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus called the apology weak and says Etue should resign or be removed. Black Caucus Chair Representative Sheldon Neeley issued this statement:

“It is clear that Col. Etue does not understand the nature of the protests, nor respect the constitutional rights of citizens to peacefully protest. This calls into question her ability and objectivity to lead the men and women in her department who are charged with not just enforcing laws, but also protecting and serving all communities, regardless of race or ethnicity. I have an incredible amount of respect for our men and women in uniform who work hard to protect the people of our state, but such uninformed and disrespectful comments are inexcusable and erode the trust between law enforcement and those they are sworn to protect.”

Etue also has defenders in the Legislature. Republican state Senator Rick Jones says she has no reason to apologize.

“She has the same First Amendment rights as do the players who take a knee during the national anthem,”

said Senator Rick Jones (R-Grand Ledge), a former county sheriff.

The dust-up comes as the MSP is trying to recruit more minorities to its ranks. The department has also been sued for denying jobs and promotions to minorities.

Tags: 
michigan state police
protests
Rick Snyder
State Government

Related Content

Protest In Washington D.C. Strikes A Chord With WMU Professor

By Jan 23, 2017
Courtesy of Jennifer Machiorlatti

Western Michigan University Communication Professor Jennifer Machiorlatti says Saturday's Women's March in Washington D.C. was “One of the most amazing experiences of my life.”


Mackinac Bridge To Be Closed To Cars During Annual Labor Day Walk

By May 17, 2017
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mackinac_Bridge_from_Straits_of_Mackinac_during_boat_tour_-_0012.jpg
Gregory Varnum, Wikimedia Commons / Wikimedia Commons

(MPRN-St. Ignace) The Mackinac Bridge will be largely closed to vehicle traffic the morning of Labor Day. 

State Senator Charged With Conspiracy And Theft

By Cheyna Roth Apr 11, 2017
Cheyna Roth, Michigan Public Radio Network / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) A raid on State Senator Bert Johnson’s home and Lansing office has culminated in a federal indictment. A grand jury returned charges of theft and conspiracy against the Detroit-area senator. 