Snyder Says Michigan Still Welcoming To Immigrants

By 13 minutes ago

Governor Rick Snyder says it’s not the job of state and local law enforcement to enforce federal immigration laws.
Credit Rick Pluta, The Michigan Public Radio Network / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says enforcing immigration laws is not a top priority of state and local police in Michigan. 

That’s after President Donald Trump signed executive orders to curtail immigration from majority Muslim countries, and targeting immigrants in the country illegally.

“I don’t see that as one of their primary functions. We’re actually doing very well bringing violent crime down within the state of Michigan,” he said. “I appreciate the great work of the State Police and or local partners, and we’re going to continue to work hard on making Michigan a safer place.”

At least two Michigan cities have policies that formally prohibit police from questioning suspects on their immigration status, unless it relates directly to their investigation.

The president has said he wants to cut federal funds to “sanctuary cities.” Snyder says welcoming immigrants to Michigan is part of his plan to grow the state’s population to 10 million people within three years.

Tags: 
immigration
Rick Snyder
State Government

Related Content

WSW: Flipping The Switch On Immigration

By Jan 23, 2017
John Minchillo, Associated Press / AP

Susan Reed says it won’t take long to change immigration policy in the United States. The Managing Attorney for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center in Kalamazoo says “the deportation machine is already built.” 


WSW: The Meaning of "Where Are You From?"

By Dec 5, 2016
Carlos Osorio/AP / AP

Shadia Kanaan says the question “where are you from?” now has a different tone than it did when she first came to the United States from the West Bank. 


Snyder Waiting To See How Trump Handles Immigration Promises

By Nov 15, 2016
Mike Lanka / WMU University Relations

(MPRN-Undated) It’s been a year since Governor Rick Snyder called for a “pause” in re-settling refugees from the Middle East in Michigan. Before that, Snyder described himself as the nation’s most pro-immigration governor. 