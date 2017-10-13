Snyder Says "My Testimony Was Truthful"

By 21 minutes ago

Governor Rick Snyder - file photo
Credit Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder insists he was truthful in testimony before a congressional committee on the Flint water crisis. 

The governor was responding to a letter sent to him by the Republican chair and ranking Democrat of the US House Oversight Committee. He testified before the committee last year on the Flint water crisis and an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease in Genesee County.

Testimony last week by a Snyder aide in a criminal trial raised questions that appear to contradict the governor’s remarks before the committee about what he knew and when he knew it.

In his reply, the governor told committee his testimony was truthful, he stands by it, and there is nothing to clarify.

Tags: 
Flint water crisis
public health
Rick Snyder

Related Content

Snyder Says Flint Prosecutions Are Affecting State Employee Morale

By Sep 25, 2017
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Mackinac Island) Governor Rick Snyder says the ongoing Flint criminal cases are dragging on too long, and it’s affecting the ability of the state to recruit and retain public servants. 

Schuette Files Toughest Flint Water Charges Yet

By Jun 15, 2017
Rick Pluta, The Michigan Public Radio Network / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Flint) Two high-ranking state officials in Michigan face serious charges for allegedly keeping an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease in Flint a secret. Involuntary manslaughter is the most serious criminal charge filed yet related to the Flint water crisis. 


Snyder Wants To Create Permanent Lead Commission

By Mar 9, 2017
Joe Mabel / Wikimedia Commons

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder will create a commission this week that has the mission of tackling the problem of lead exposure. 