Snyder Says "My Testimony Was Truthful"

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder insists he was truthful in testimony before a congressional committee on the Flint water crisis.

The governor was responding to a letter sent to him by the Republican chair and ranking Democrat of the US House Oversight Committee. He testified before the committee last year on the Flint water crisis and an outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease in Genesee County.

Testimony last week by a Snyder aide in a criminal trial raised questions that appear to contradict the governor’s remarks before the committee about what he knew and when he knew it.

In his reply, the governor told committee his testimony was truthful, he stands by it, and there is nothing to clarify.