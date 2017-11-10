Snyder Signs Budget Bill With Money For Flint Prosecutions

By 3 minutes ago

Attorney General Bill Schuette - file photo
Credit Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder has signed a spending bill that includes more money to prosecute members of his administration for their roles in the Flint water crisis. The $600,000 will go to state Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office. 

State Health and Human Services Department Director Nick Lyon and Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells are among those charged. They face manslaughter charges related to a fatal outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease.

Andrea Bitely is with the attorney general’s office. She says the money is being used for witness fees, travel, a computer system, and to pay special prosecutors.

“We have an active investigation, but we’ve moved primarily to the trial and prosecution phase of the Flint water crisis.” Bitely says a total of $7-million has been approved for the Flint water crisis prosecutions.

Governor Snyder’s been critical of how long it’s taking to wrap up the cases.

Tags: 
Flint water crisis
public health
State Government

Related Content

Congressional Democrat Asks For Snyder Subpoena

By Oct 25, 2017
Governor Rick Snyder - file photo
Cheyna Roth, Michigan Public Radio Network / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) The ranking Democrat on the US House Oversight Committee wants to subpoena Governor Rick Snyder. Rep. Elijah Cummins (D-MD) says the governor has not been forthcoming about when he first knew about a fatal outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease in Genesee County. 

Snyder Says Flint Prosecutions Are Affecting State Employee Morale

By Sep 25, 2017
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Mackinac Island) Governor Rick Snyder says the ongoing Flint criminal cases are dragging on too long, and it’s affecting the ability of the state to recruit and retain public servants. 