Snyder Signs Budget Bill With Money For Flint Prosecutions

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder has signed a spending bill that includes more money to prosecute members of his administration for their roles in the Flint water crisis. The $600,000 will go to state Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office.

State Health and Human Services Department Director Nick Lyon and Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells are among those charged. They face manslaughter charges related to a fatal outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease.

Andrea Bitely is with the attorney general’s office. She says the money is being used for witness fees, travel, a computer system, and to pay special prosecutors.

“We have an active investigation, but we’ve moved primarily to the trial and prosecution phase of the Flint water crisis.” Bitely says a total of $7-million has been approved for the Flint water crisis prosecutions.

Governor Snyder’s been critical of how long it’s taking to wrap up the cases.