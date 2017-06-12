Snyder Touts Healthy Michigan, As House Republicans Try To Stop Enrollment

By Cheyna Roth 6 hours ago

State Capitol - file photo
Credit Melissa Benmark / WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) Republicans in Lansing are trying to roll back the state’s Medicaid expansion – but their legislation may be dead on arrival. 

Governor Rick Snyder has been an advocate for the Healthy Michigan Medicaid expansion at home and in Washington, D.C. But some Republicans in the state House want to close the expansion to all new enrollees beginning October 1st.

HB 4598 is currently waiting for its first committee hearing. In an email to supporters, Speaker of the House Tom Leonard applauded the effort saying that the program has grown bigger than supporters initially promised.

But Governor Rick Snyder told reporters last week,

“The enrollment’s been relatively stable.” “One of the big issues is what’s happening in Washington,” Snyder continued. “So generally I would say we need to be paying careful attention and not just passive about what’s going on in Washington. Let’s talk about the benefits that we’ve seen.”

Leonard said he wants to,

“Essentially ensure that this Medicaid expansion that we have right now would not bankrupt our state.”

And he believes legislation like HB 4598 would help with that.

Lawmakers in DC have been trying since January to come up with a replacement for the Affordable Care Act. While they debate, Snyder has made efforts to promote the Healthy Michigan expansion as a model for what other states should do. Snyder said,

“People have coverage, lives have been saved, because of Healthy Michigan and we should be proud of that.”

Tags: 
Medicaid
health care
Healthy Michigan
State Government

Related Content

State And Health Care Officials Call On Federal Government To Save Healthy Michigan

By Cheyna Roth Jun 5, 2017
MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) State officials and health care providers called on Washington lawmakers to keep the state’s Medicaid expansion Monday. 

WSW: Amash Says Investigation Needed Of Serious Allegations

By Jun 5, 2017
Chris Killian / WMUK

West Michigan Congressman Justin Amash says there are serious allegations to be considered, and if some are proven true, they could lead to the impeachment of President Trump. But Amash emphasizes “we’re not there.”


WSW: Upton Says He Wants Senate To Improve Health Care Bill

By May 15, 2017
Congressman Fred Upton - file photo
WMUK

West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton says he expects a very different health care bill to come out of the United States Senate. Upton’s vote was seen as crucial to getting the American Health Care Act through the House.