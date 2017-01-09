Snyder Wants Better Coordination Of Infrastructure Repairs

(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says he wants to find a way to better coordinate improvement projects that tear up roads and sidewalks.

Governor Snyder says fixing and upgrading roads, water lines, and electricity and cable systems is work that needs to be done, but it can and should be better coordinated… otherwise it leads to unnecessary cost and inconvenience for people who use them.

“How much money gets tied up in tearing up and repairing a road or other infrastructure to do other pieces of this? So let’s do it once.”

That can be difficult because funding and planning road, water, and other infrastructure projects are handled by many different state and local agencies.

Snyder is expected to roll out more details of his infrastructure plans next week in his State of the State address.