Soloist Amy Porter Previews 'Powerful Images' Concert

Tonight at 7:30 pm on the Live and Interactive! series at Western Michigan University, soloist Amy Porter will present a program of flute works, many of which have personal connections to her either as an area of specialization or as a work dedicated to her by a composer. In a conversation at WMUK with Cara Lieurance and Martha Councell-Vargas, professor of flute at WMU, she describes the two sides of her career: the world-traveled concert soloist, and the supportive "Professor Porter" for her students at the University of Michigan.

An interview with Amy Porter and Martha Councell-Vargas.

