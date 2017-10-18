Soloist Amy Porter Previews 'Powerful Images' Concert

Tonight at 7:30 pm on the Live and Interactive! series at Western Michigan University, soloist Amy Porter will present a program of flute works, many of which have personal connections to her either as an area of specialization or as a work dedicated to her by a composer. In a conversation at WMUK with Cara Lieurance and Martha Councell-Vargas, professor of flute at WMU, she describes the two sides of her career: the world-traveled concert soloist, and the supportive "Professor Porter" for her students at the University of Michigan.
You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.