Soloist Amy Porter Previews 'Powerful Images' Concert

By 23 minutes ago

Amy Porter
Credit Kristin Hoeberman

Tonight at 7:30 pm on the Live and Interactive! series at Western Michigan University, soloist Amy Porter will present a program of flute works, many of which have personal connections to her either as an area of specialization or as a work dedicated to her by a composer. In a conversation at WMUK with Cara Lieurance and Martha Councell-Vargas, professor of flute at WMU, she describes the two sides of her career: the world-traveled concert soloist, and the supportive "Professor Porter" for her students at the University of Michigan.


You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Amy Porter
Martha Councell-Vargas
WMU
Bullock Performance Institute

Related Content

Solo Flutist To Present New, Dream-Induced, Project With Dancers, Video Art

By Mar 30, 2016

Martha Councell-Vargas has been pushing her boundaries as a solo artist. In her 2013 release Gran Danzon, she presented a collection of rarely heard music of the Americas for flute and piano, and followed it up in 2016 with Fantasíawhich explored the unaccompanied flute traditions of the American continents. This Friday, Councell-Vargas's live performance will incorporate movement, dance, original videography, and selections of European and American flute repertoire.


'Gran Danzon' celebrates flute music of the Americas

By Mar 25, 2014
Ksenia Poulber

Martha Councell-Vargas, an assistant professor of flute at Western Michigan University, recently released a full-length album of new and overlooked flute music by composers of the northern and southern American hemispheres. 

On WMUK's Let's Hear It, Ms. Councell-Vargas speaks with Cara Lieurance about her passion for flute music of the Americas, the stylistic influences she's incorporated into her playing, and the strong friendships that have arisen throughout her musical journey.

Hurry Up And Catch The Capitol Quartet Tonight

By Oct 4, 2017
capitolquartet.com

Henning Schroeder, who plays baritone saxophone with the renowned Capitol Quartet, is excited to bring the groundbreaking group and a program of fresh new music to the Live and Interactive! series presented by the Bullock Performance Institute at Western Michigan University. Now a professor of saxophone at Ohio Northern University, Schroeder earned a master's degree in saxophone performance at Western Michigan University in the mid-2000s. Schroeder tells Cara Lieurance about becoming the newest member of the Capitol Quartet, and the Pulitzer Prize-nominated work on the program, written for them by Carter Pann.


Top Trombonist Tells Tall But True Tale

By Sep 20, 2017
jeremywilsonmusic.com

Tonight at 7:30 pm, renowned trombonist Jeremy Wilson will perform on the Bullock Performance Institute's Live and Interactive! Series. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance and WMU trombone professor Steve Wolfinbarger, he talks about becoming a trombonist in the Vienna Philharmonic at age 25, never having held an orchestral position before.