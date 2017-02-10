Southwest Michigan Today Friday February 10, 2017

Kellogg says layoffs will be "minimal" in Battle Creek. Haworth says sales were up in 2016. Opposing rallies planned Saturday in Kalamazoo over Planned Parenthood funding.

Kellogg says there will be 1,100 layoffs because of its decision to end its direct store delivery network. The company says the impact in Battle Creek will be minimal. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

Haworth says sales grew 6.6% in 2016 to $1.94-billion. The company reports sales, but not earnings, which grew 1.3% in 2015. (MiBiz)

Opponents and supporters of Planned Parenthood plan rallies on Saturday. Both groups plan to be outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

Western Michigan opened the softball season with a 5-1 over San Jose State in Tempe, Arizona. (WMU Athletics)