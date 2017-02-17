Southwest Michigan Today Friday February 17, 2017

Homeless people along a stretch of M-66 in Battle Creek will have to move soon. Michigan's Secretary of State takes the first step toward a state Senate run in 2018. A year after the Kalamazoo shooting spree, a first responder finds inspiration in one of its survivors.

The city of Battle Creek says homeless people have until February 27th to move their camps currently set up along M-66. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be collecting trash and removing trees along the stretch to improve safety. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson could run for state Senate in 2018. The Republican can't run for re-election in 2018 because of term limits. Johnson is forming an exploratory committee for a possible run for state Senate north of Detroit. (Detroit Free Press)

One of the Michigan men who was accused of participating in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing has died. James Nichols was cleared in 1995 after spending 32 days in jail. Nichols died Tuesday in Saginaw, he was 62. (MLive)

Legislation has been introduced in the state House that would prohibit a lawmaker who has resigned or been removed from office from running their seat again. Brian Banks resigned from the state House last week as part of plea deal over fraud charges. A similar bill passed the House last year in the wake of former lawmakers Cindy Gamrat and Todd Courser unsuccessfully running again for their seats. The bills did not get a vote in the state Senate. (Detroit Free Press)

A Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy finds it difficult to discuss what he saw the night of February 20th, 2016. Joe Coleman has three daughters close in age to Kalamazoo shooting spree survivor Abigail Kopf. Coleman says he takes inspiration from Kopf and how she has fought to recover over the last year. (Battle Creek Enquirer)