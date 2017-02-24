Southwest Michigan Today Friday February 24, 2017

More details on the lawsuit filed by Kalamazoo and Saginaw Schools. Family Christian Stores will close and liquidate its operations. Kalamazoo is among the five Michigan cities where Lyft plans to expand its ride-sharing service.

Four parents from the Saginaw School District are among the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the Michigan School Reform Office. The Kalamazoo and Saginaw districts filed the lawsuit on Wednesday. (MLive)

Family Christian Stores plans to close and liquidate all of its locations. The Grand Rapids-based seller of religious books and other materials will cease operations less than two years after emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. (MiBiz)

Lyft says it's bringing its ride sharing service to Kalamazoo and four other Michigan cities. The expansion makes for almost 300 cities where Lyft offers service in the United States. (MLive)